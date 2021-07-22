Cancel
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Heartbreaking Letter Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Sent From Camp

By Elana Rubin
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. Jenna Bush Hager's 8-year-old child Mila's definitely not feeling first daughter vibes at summer camp. The Today show anchor shared the adorable, but also heartbreaking, letter her daughter wrote to her and husband Henry Chase Hager while gone from home. "I got a letter last night that reminded me of a letter that I would write, and it broke my heart in a million pieces," Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb.

