Kenya Olympics Committee Warns Corporates and Celebs On Hashtag Hijacking During The Games

By Kenn Abuya
techweez.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympics Games will kick off tomorrow (23 July), and a number of teams representing Kenya in various sports have already arrived in Japan. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has since released a legal advisory regarding corporate conduct during the games. The guidelines are strict, and the Committee expects...

