NWS Adds New ‘Destructive’ Thunderstorm Warning Alert to Cellphones
The National Weather Service will be adding a “damage threat” tag to severe thunderstorm warnings, similar to the tornado and flash flood warnings they already have. This new warning will be part of three categories of damage threat for severe thunderstorm warnings to distinguish between the storm's severity. According to the National Weather Service, the categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable, and base. These tags and additional messaging are designed to promote immediate action, based on the threats.banana1015.com
