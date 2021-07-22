Boston Ballet's Paul Craig to speak at Ramsdell Theatre

MANISTEE — Paul Craig will return to the Ramsdell to present at the free Tuesday morning lecture series Talks, Tunes, and Tours. Join Craig at 10 a.m. on Tuesday as he shares what it was like growing up in Manistee and his journey to becoming a principal dancer with Boston Ballet. He’ll compare stories of becoming a professional ballet dancer to a more conventional career, according to a news release. He'll also share his view on how classical, contemporary and modern dance are essential to keeping the traditions of dance as an art form alive.