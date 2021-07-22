Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, CT

Clinton Bridge Reopens Ahead Of Schedule After Piece Falls Into Raritan River, Causes Shutdown

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opVHI_0b4yKayd00
The Main Street bridge in Clinton has reopened ahead of schedule after a piece fell into the Raritan River and caused a shutdown for repairs. Photo Credit: Councilman Ross Traphagen via Facebook

The Main Street bridge in Clinton has reopened ahead of schedule after a piece fell into the Raritan River and caused a shutdown for repairs.

Bridge N-1, the bridge at the Clinton Red Mill intersection of Center Street and Route 173, was closed as of July 12, according to an announcement made on the county’s official Facebook page.

“A piece of the bridge fell into the water, requiring further inspection of the bridge by County forces to determine the repairs necessary,” the post says.

While the bridge's sidewalks remained open to pedestrians, the full structure opened to all traffic as of Thursday, Councilman Ross Traphagen said.

“The historic Main Street Bridge is open again, and open ahead of schedule!” Traphagen wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks to the hard work of the County Bridge Crew and Engineers.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, CT
Government
City
Clinton, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raritan River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Voice

Boil Water Advisory In Effect For 9 Central Jersey Towns

Pipe repairs to a water main leak put a boil water advisory in effect for nine towns across three New Jersey counties. New Jersey American Water said it will be distributing free bottled water for residents in Clark, Dunellen, Edison (northern sections), Green Brook, Linden, Middlesex, Piscataway, Roselle and South Plainfield.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

DEVELOPING: Deadly Hit-Run Closes Union County Street

A possibly deadly hit-and-run crash closed a Union County street Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred on St. Georges Avenue in Roselle, and may have involved suspects in a stolen vehicle, unconfirmed reports say. Roselle police were investigating. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Injuries Reported In Single-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

Injuries were reported during a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts. Police were called to the crash in Franklin County on Monday, August 2, on Haydenville Road in Whately, said the Whately Police Department. Traffic was interrupted while the crash was cleared, police said. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Wyckoff, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Midland Park Bicyclist Struck By Jeep In Wyckoff

A Midland Park bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a Jeep Tuesday morning in Wyckoff, authorities said.The 57-year-old bicyclist was turning left onto Hillcrest Avenue from Wyckoff Avenue when he was struck by the 2014 Cherokee turning left from Newtown Road shortly before 9 a.m., Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Fire Island Beach Closed For Swimming After Shark Sightings

Another Long Island beach is temporarily closing to bathing after shark sightings were reported. Davis Park Beach in Fire Island is closed for swimming until further notice, the Davis Park Association announced on Monday, Aug. 2. Shark sightings were also reported at Jones Beach and Atlantic Beach in late July.
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Responders: Driver Critically Injured In Route 287 Crash

UPDATE: A 25-year-old driver was fighting for his life following an overnight crash on Route 287 in Mahwah, authorities said. Zachary Krawczyk of Chester, NY, who apparently had been returning home from a weekend softball game in Mercer County when the crash occurred. Krawczyk was headed north when his Subaru...
Putnam County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Putnam Numbers Show Concerning Increases, County Health Department Says

Putnam County is alerting residents about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, mirroring trends seen across parts of the Hudson Valley and the United States. The county reported that as of Friday, July 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the community transmission level in Putnam, Dutchess, Westchester, and Orange counties has risen from "moderate" to "substantial." This means they all reported at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy