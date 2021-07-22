City of Houston launches improved 311 service system

The City of Houston recently launched its revamped 3-1-1 service system. The 3-1-1 Houston Service Helpline is a city government call center where area residents can request information on city services and report non-emergency issues like traffic fines, sewer concerns, pothole problems and neighborhood complaints. Since the service launched in August 2001, its main component has been its three-digit phone number, accessible from within the Houston city limits. The 311 Call Center receives roughly 2.2 million contacts and receives 450,000 service requests annually, according to a release from the Mayor’s Office.