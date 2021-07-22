Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-21 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region STRONG THUNDERSTORM FOR SOUTHWESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTH CENTRAL POWER AND SOUTHEASTERN CASSIA COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Juniper, or 17 miles southeast of Malta, moving east at 20 MPH. Nickel size hail, wind gusts up to 50 MPH, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Juniper, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

alerts.weather.gov

