Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Chatham; Effingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR EFFINGHAM...CHATHAM AND JASPER COUNTIES At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garden City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Pooler, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Hunter Army Airfield, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah, Godley Station, Savannah International Airport, Coffee Bluff, Montgomery, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg and Sandfly. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 159 and 168. I-516 between mile markers 3 and 9. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 101 and 112. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH