Beaver County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Bryce Canyon National Park, or 30 miles west of Escalante...moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 11 and 25, and between mile markers 30 and 38.

alerts.weather.gov

