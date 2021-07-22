Cancel
Iron County, UT

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:53:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Iron THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 145 PM MDT, Intense rainfall has produced ponding of water on SR 56 at the Cross Hollow Road intersection. Similar conditions can be expected in poor drainage areas across the advised area. Between 0.4 and 1.5 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar City and Enoch. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the next half hour in the Enoch area. Rainfall has subsided in the Cedar City area. This additional rain will result in additional minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#Iron#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
