Dead Space remake: Gameplay, changes and everything you need to know

The first Halo Infinite beta is finally live for Xbox and PC players, and as gamers around the world have flooded into the servers to duke it out with AI bots and help 343 Industries identify bugs, they've discovered several strange and goofy quirks about the game. Unlike performance issues or bugs that cause crashes, these glitches and oddities are fun to engage with and/or are incredibly funny. And because 343 Industries will inevitably patch these quirks before the full release of Halo Infinite, we should enjoy them while they last. Here's a look at all of the fun and funny Halo Infinite glitches and oddities we've found so far.