Big Ten football coaches and players have arrived in Indianapolis for the 2021 Big Ten media days event that signals college football is one step closer to starting. This year's event is the first since 2019 as last season's media days were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten went on to cancel the season, but eventually changed course. It's glad it did because the league was one win away from claiming College Football Playoff championship as Ohio State reached the sport's biggest game.