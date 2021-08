"Please Stepmother, I spent weeks making this dress… My future depends on it!" Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the full official trailer for the new Cinderella movie, a modern musical version of the classic fairy tale. From the writer of Pitch Perfect and Let It Snow, this is skipping theaters and will debut streaming on Prime starting at the beginning of September. Camila Cabello (a famous Cuban singer / musician) stars as Cinderella. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. This looks exactly like one of those made-for-TV live musicals they put on every holiday season, so if that's your thing you'll definitely enjoy it. This doesn't seem like a great reinvention of the story. The best part is Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother.