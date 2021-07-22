NFL teams warned of possible forfeits because of COVID outbreaks
The NFL has raised the possibility of teams having to forfeit games in the event multiple unvaccinated players cause a scheduling disruption because of COVID-19 infections. In a letter distributed Thursday to club owners and executives, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday, commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, teams will not necessarily be permitted to have games rescheduled if unvaccinated players render the clubs unable to play.www.newsday.com
