NFL teams warned of possible forfeits because of COVID outbreaks

Kadarius Toney took part in his first football activity of training camp on Monday when, after the Giants' practice ended, he stayed around to field onside kicks. The wide receiver and first-round pick who has been sidelined by COVID-19 and its aftereffects since he reported to the team nearly two weeks ago took about a half-dozen stabs at corralling the bouncing footballs that were kicked in his direction. Head coach Joe Judge and special teams assistant coordinator Tom Quinn were with him watching and coaching him on the techniques to use for the skill.