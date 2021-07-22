Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

State could receive $500M in opioid settlement

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana is set to receive more than $500 million as part of a $26 billion multi-state agreement with three opioid distributors and one manufacturer. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says the agreement with Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Johnson & Johnson also requires “significant industry changes” to prevent another opioid crisis from happening again.

