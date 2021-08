Welcome to another edition of Philadelphia Flyers News & Rumors. The Flyers traded for Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis over the weekend, and the team revealed what players they protected and exposed for the expansion draft on Wednesday. Aside from forwards Claude Giroux and Kevin Hayes, who have no-movement clauses in their contracts, the protected list divulged what age group of players the organization would prefer to serve as the foundation to build the team around. The protected list also included an unexpected player, who many experts projected the Flyers would expose.