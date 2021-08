The struggle to make a satisfying weeknight meal without using up every last minute of your post-work free time is a real struggle. That’s doubly true if you’re cooking for more than just yourself, especially if, like us, you loathe doing the dishes. That’s why we love one-pot meals. One pot means less dishes, which means more time to relax after you eat. But even then, some one-pot recipes are overly complicated, calling for multiple steps and more ingredients than a reasonable person can fit on their countertop. So when we saw Martha Stewart’s one-pot, 5-ingredient Broccoli Lemon Penne, we knew we’d hit the jackpot of weeknight recipes.