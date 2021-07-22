Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Starts Training Camp on PUP List; Injury Update

OXNARD, Calif. - Amari Cooper and Dallas Cowboys training camp are about to cross paths, and due to the fact that the Pro Bowl receiver is still recovering from ankle surgery, he is opening camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

We have noted before, back on June 10, that the recovery, slow as it might be, is “not a crisis.” Coach Mike McCarthy emphasized that on Thursday morning before today's first workout of camp here in Oxnard.

“I’m not concerned,'' McCarthy said. "When you see him, he’s in great shape.''

McCarthy said Cooper's conditioning is actually better than in previous years.

In total, six Cowboys players will start training camp on PUP. Along with Cooper: DeMarcus Lawrence (coming off back surgery), Trysten Hill (knee), Greg Zuerlein (back), Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and Mitch Hyatt (knee).

Cooper, we were told weeks ago, would be "cutting it close'' in terms of the rehab being complete just in time for a debut on this first workout day.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on June 9 that Cooper was “still working through” the ankle issue after he underwent a routine clean-up procedure in January. The fact that six months have passed and a setback occurred is notable, no question. So it the fact that Cooper, making $20 million a year, has dealt with a series of injuries that tend to lessen his work week.

But despite that, Cooper last year started all 16 games, leading the Cowboys with 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. He's a perennial Pro Bowler and with QB Dak Prescott back and healthy, he is poised for more of the same in 2021.

But not today.