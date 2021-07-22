Cancel
Cowboys Place Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence On PUP

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys have placed wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp (Twitter link via Todd Archer of ESPN.com). Cooper is still recuperating from a lingering ankle issue while Lawrence has been hampered by back problems. Cooper, a...

