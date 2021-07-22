Clara White Mission chef dies from COVID-19-related illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned more about an employee at the Clara White Mission who died from a COVID-19-related illness.

The employee who died was 51-year-old Chef Keith Smith, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has confirmed.

The funeral for Smith, who was a renowned and beloved chef, will be held Saturday at the Scottish Rites Masonic Cathedral starting at 10 a.m.

STORY: Jacksonville-area gospel singer Troy Sneed dies from coronavirus

Action News Jax first told you Tuesday that several employees and residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Clara White Mission, according to a statement sent out by the Clara White Mission president, Michelle Paul.

The statement said over the last few weeks multiple employees had tested positive for the virus, and while the release did not give an update on the status of the employees, it did say, “Out of respect for our employees and residents privacy, we cannot comment on individuals status, but we can confirm one employee has passed away.”

The Clara White Mission plans on reopening Monday, July 26.

Earlier this month, Jacksonville City Councilwoman and Clara White Mission President/CEO Ju’Coby Pittman was hospitalized with COVID-19.

©2021 Cox Media Group