Fringe still in, clear bags new, at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Desperado Depot owner Devon Von Krosigk expects this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days fashion to go above and beyond, as patrons look to make up for time lost last year with the first-ever CFD cancellation.

While the traditional rodeo-goers will dust off their cowboy boots, jeans and button-down shirts, a number of red hot trends and eye-catching accessories are sure to turn some heads this year.

“My customers are doing the ‘Go big or go home’ type of thing,” Von Krosigk said. “Since no one got to show up and dress up last year, I’ve been telling everyone, ‘Why not go all out?’”

That notion looks different for everyone, but a host of shops in town have items for everyone’s CFD fashion needs. Boot Barn in the old Wrangler building certainly has all the classics, whether you need a new pair of cowboy boots, a traditional western hat, or an eye-catching belt with fringe, rhinestones and studs.

For those with a more feminine style wanting to step outside the confines of traditional rodeo gear, Desperado Depot and Just Dandy are two places downtown to check out.

At Desperado Depot, shoppers are greeted by bright colors, unique designs, tassels and bling galore when they walk into Von Krosigk’s new location off Lincolnway. A number of eccentric pieces are sure to draw some attention at the rodeo, with some highly popular colors like mustard and turquoise.

“I love to just throw different patterns together with different colors,” Von Krosigk said. “(CFD) is a community that accepts any of those kinds of fun styles.”

Her collection altogether screams “Western Chic,” and each item on its own can be paired with day-to-day outfits or used as statement pieces at events like CFD, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.

One item in particular Von Krosigk is promoting to her customers are fashionable clear bags, with fringe and leather features. CFD implemented a clear bag policy this year, but Von Krosigk has proven that doesn’t have to mean compromising your outfit.

Even if you don’t need a see-through bag with style, you should still grab one before heading to the event. Any regular backpacks or tote bags will need to be left in the car or thrown away at the gate.

In addition to Desperado Depot, a number of shops across town have them in stock, though some don’t have any western details. Head to Trophy Creative, Our Place, Bokeh Shirts, Pink Boutique, Alexis Drake, 307 Roots Boutique, Creative Compass Gifts, Brown and Gold Outlet, the Wyoming State Museum, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum store and Charmed Beauty Boutique.

“That’s probably one of the big things that you’re going to see at Frontier Days this year,” she said.

But as trends come and go, fashion ebbs and flows and security requirements change, one thing will always remain constant.

“Fringe is always in,” Von Krosigk said.