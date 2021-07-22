Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Detroit Red Wings fans excited, Hurricanes fans incensed after Nedeljkovic trade

Detroit Free Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Yzerman is ruining lives in North Carolina. Or at least ruining the days of those who love Carolina hockey. Detroit Red Wings fans are jigging and Carolina Hurricanes fans are considering jumping ship after a trade between the two teams Thursday. Yzerman, Detroit's general manager, sent goalie Jonathan Bernier and a third-round 2021 pick (No. 94 overall) to Carolina for Alex Nedeljkovic. (Then Yzerman signed him to a contract that pays $3 million each of the next two seasons, an amount apparently too high for the Canes).

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Steve Yzerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canes#Gaa#The Russian Five#The Detroit Red Wings#The Free Press#Twitter Tdavisfreep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLMLive.com

Alex Nedeljkovic excited to help Red Wings accelerate rebuild

Alex Nedeljkovic returns to Detroit where he has an offseason home, close to where his wife goes to nursing school, not far from where their families reside, to join a Red Wings team that believes he can be their goaltender for years to come. It seems like an ideal match.
NHLwmleader.com

Nedeljkovic off to Red Wings for Bernier, draft pick

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on from their Calder-nominated netminder. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN, the Hurricanes are sending Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings for Jonathan Bernier and a third-round draft selection. It’s a curious decision on the part of the Hurricanes, who appeared...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings Obtain Goalie of the Future in Trade for Alex Nedeljkovic

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save against Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on June 01, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings Find an Answer in Goal with Alex Nedeljkovic

Not even an hour after the trade freeze across the NHL was lifted, news came out that the Detroit Red Wings had acquired goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes. In return, the Red Wings gave up the rights to Jonathan Bernier and a third round pick (previously belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights, acquired in the Tomas Tatar trade.)
NHLMLive.com

Red Wings acquire goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from Carolina

The Detroit Red Wings have traded for a young goaltender Thursday who has posted exceptional statistics in a small sample size. The Red Wings acquired Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick and the rights to unrestricted free-agent goalie Jonathan Bernier. Nedeljkovic has reportedly agreed to a...
NHLchatsports.com

New goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic 'very excited' to return home, join Red Wings

Detroit — Sometimes an athlete gets traded to a city and team that isn't a match, or isn't an ideal fit. That would not be an apt description with new Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Acquired Thursday by the Wings from Carolina for the rights to unrestricted free-agent goalie Jonathan...
NHLbardown.com

Nedeljkovic is the first Calder nominee to get traded right after being nominated

If we were going to describe yesterday’s activity in the NHL using only two words, they would be ‘A LOT’. News was breaking left right and centre the day after the Expansion Draft, but one of the most peculiar trades we saw made was between the Red Wings and the Hurricanes. The Canes traded 25-year-old, Calder nominated Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings for a 3rd round pick and pending UFA Jonathan Bernier, and Detroit signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $6 million contract extension with an AAV of $3 million right away.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Latest Jack Eichel rumors

The Big Question is, will Jack Eichel be traded before free agency starts or at some point before the NHL season starts?. NHL Trade Rumors have been going around about where Eichel could land since the NHL trade deadline. The main suitors were the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy