Detroit Red Wings fans excited, Hurricanes fans incensed after Nedeljkovic trade
Steve Yzerman is ruining lives in North Carolina. Or at least ruining the days of those who love Carolina hockey. Detroit Red Wings fans are jigging and Carolina Hurricanes fans are considering jumping ship after a trade between the two teams Thursday. Yzerman, Detroit's general manager, sent goalie Jonathan Bernier and a third-round 2021 pick (No. 94 overall) to Carolina for Alex Nedeljkovic. (Then Yzerman signed him to a contract that pays $3 million each of the next two seasons, an amount apparently too high for the Canes).www.freep.com
