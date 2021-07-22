Detroit Red Wings fans excited, Hurricanes fans incensed after Nedeljkovic trade

If we were going to describe yesterday’s activity in the NHL using only two words, they would be ‘A LOT’. News was breaking left right and centre the day after the Expansion Draft, but one of the most peculiar trades we saw made was between the Red Wings and the Hurricanes. The Canes traded 25-year-old, Calder nominated Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings for a 3rd round pick and pending UFA Jonathan Bernier, and Detroit signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $6 million contract extension with an AAV of $3 million right away.