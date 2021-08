Several folk-rock bands will be bringing the spirit of the south to the Rose Music Center at The Heights this Sunday, Aug. 1. Blackberry Smoke will be appearing with special guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers on their extensive Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll. This tour will serve as a celebration of Blackberry Smoke’s 20th anniversary as a band. Throughout the past 20 years, Blackberry Smoke has been creating rock music that pays tribute to the state of Georgia and the Southern United States.