Newark, NJ

New contract with better benefits for airport workers

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
 12 days ago
The contract covers service workers at Newark Liberty International, JFK and LaGuardia airports. A strike has been averted at the region’s airports. The union representing about 10,000 service workers at Newark Liberty International, JFK and LaGuardia airports secured a new three-year contract that includes better benefits, more safety guidelines and protections against discrimination. According to statements from 32BJ SEIU, negotiations lasted more than months.

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
#Laguardia Airport#Jfk Airport#Jfk International Airport#Seiu#The Healthy Terminals Act
