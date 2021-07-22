New contract with better benefits for airport workers
The contract covers service workers at Newark Liberty International, JFK and LaGuardia airports. A strike has been averted at the region’s airports. The union representing about 10,000 service workers at Newark Liberty International, JFK and LaGuardia airports secured a new three-year contract that includes better benefits, more safety guidelines and protections against discrimination. According to statements from 32BJ SEIU, negotiations lasted more than months.www.njspotlight.com
