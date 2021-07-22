Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

West Indies-Australia 2nd ODI postponed after virus positive

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — The second one-day international between the West Indies and Australia on Thursday was postponed after a staff member of the host side tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person was not named by Cricket West Indies.

In the event of a positive test, the series protocols specify both teams and match officials return immediately to their hotel and be retested. They remain in isolation depending on the results of the tests.

“A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed,” CWI said.

The third and last day-night match is scheduled for Saturday.

The toss for the second ODI was won by Australia, which chose to bat first at Kensington Oval.

Australia won the first ODI on Tuesday by 133 runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Odi#Cricket West Indies#Ap#Cwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
World
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Starc bowls Australia to win against West Indies

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 21 (ANI): Mitchell Starc's fierce bowling in the first ODI handed Australia a dominant win against West Indies on Tuesday night at the Kensington Oval Barbados. The left-arm pacer took 5-48 while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood had figures of 3-11 as the home team fell for 123,...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Australia-Windies 2nd ODI to resume on Saturday

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 24 (ANI): Following meetings between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday evening, after earlier discussions with the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Government of Barbados medical officials, CWI has announced that the three-match ODI series will resume later today and conclude on Monday.
SportsInternational Business Times

Aussie Bowlers Shine In ODI Series Win Over West Indies

Australia's varied bowling attack once again dominated a suspect West Indies batting line-up on the way to a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the decisive final fixture of the three-match One-Day International series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday. Opening batsman Evin Lewis played a lone hand with an unbeaten...
The Guardian

Aaron Finch set for surgery as West Indies level ODI series with Australia

The ODI cricket series between Australia and West Indies in Barbados will go down to the final match after the hosts levelled the score with a four-wicket win in a low-scoring rescheduled game two in Barbados. Australia collapsed to 45-6 in the 13th over, but the lower half of the...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Aussie pacers dominate West Indies in ODI series opener

Australia's pacers demolished the West Indies batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 133-run victory on the DLS method in the rain-affected first One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday. After stand-in captain Alex Carey led from the front with a top score of 67...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia's second one-day international against the West Indies is suspended just after the toss following reports a staff member tested positive for Covid

Australia's second one-day international against the West Indies in the Caribbean has been postponed in bizarre circumstances before a ball could be bowled after one of the host's backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19. The teams had been named, the captains had tossed up and Australia were ready to bat...
Sportsdallassun.com

Alex Carey to take over Australia captaincy for West Indies ODIs

Alex Carey will captain Australia in the first one-day international against the West Indies, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday, after Aaron Finch was ruled out through injury. Finch re-aggravated a right knee injury during last week's fifth Twenty20 against the West Indies and Cricket Australia said his availability for the...
WorldSporting News

West Indies v Australia: Twin spin dilemma laid bare in second ODI defeat

Adam Zampa’s head is a perfectly normal-shaped head. We know this and so, thanks to a recent close shave, does Adam Zampa. The Australian leg-spinner revealed in a broadcast interview that curiosity about the shape of his noggin was the reason he shed his dubiously-styled mullet and, while lovers of retro salads may be disappointed, his teammates are likely to be relieved that - unlike Samson - he was not shorn of his power along with his blonde locks.
SportsSporting News

Australia, West Indies players test negative; series to go ahead

The One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia will resume on Sunday (Australian time) after both teams returned negative PCR-Tests for COVID-19. The second ODI was postponed moments before the first ball was bowled after a member of the West Indies camp tested positive to the coronavirus and all players, staff and media were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms.
SportsThe Guardian

Australia’s bowlers rip through West Indies to win first ODI

Stand-in captain Alex Carey starred with the bat and his opening bowlers with the ball, as Australia charged to a 133-run win over the West Indies in the first ODI in Barbados. Australia scored 252-9, but the home side’s target was revised to 257 off 49 overs after three rain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy