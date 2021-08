Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the global economy into a crisis in March 2020, I wrote an essay expressing my hope that the unfolding financial collapse wouldn’t be used to justify a push for more financial literacy education in schools. But this has since happened. In May 2020, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced its Program for International Student Assessment 2018 results with the following question: “With unemployment increasing and a global recession looming, it’s more important than ever to ask: are adolescents knowledgeable about money matters?” Ontario recently added financial literacy to Grade 9 math...