“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” Hits Silver Screen

KDVR.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for some serious action on the big screen! “Snake Eyes… G.I. Joe Origins” will be in theaters Friday, July 23rd! But you could win a prize pack today! It includes 2 tickets to see the movie in theaters and some really fun promotional items. You can enter your chance to win on Colorado’s Best Facebook page!

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ pulls back the hero’s mask and it’s Henry Golding

The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing new theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries inherent risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and local health officials. We will continue to note the various ways readers can see each new film, including drive-in theaters in the Southland and VOD/streaming options when available.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Snake Eyes’ Review: Henry Golding’s ‘G.I. Joe’ Origin Story Is Fun Enough to Survive Unforgivably Bad Fight Scenes

Japan: Where undead Hollywood franchises go to get a new lease on life. It worked for “The Fast and the Furious” with “Tokyo Drift.” It worked for “X-Men” with “The Wolverine.” It even worked for “3 Ninjas” with “3 Ninjas: Kick Back,” at least so far as that movie paved the way for Hulk Hogan to star in “3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain” a few years later. And now — to a surprising degree even despite that precedent — it works for “G.I. Joe” with “Snake Eyes,” a back-to-basics origin story which that was right on the brink of being forgotten.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Is Finally a Step in the Right Direction with the Franchise

I’ve been a fan of G.I. Joe ever since I was a kid. I loved watching the original cartoon, and I had a lot of the action figures. Hell, all these years later I’m still collecting them! I’ve been waiting for a long time to see a proper live-action G.I. Joe movie get produced. The first two that were made ended up being disappointing, but with this latest film, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, they have finally made a good and enjoyable G.I. Joe movie.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Review: Henry Golding Rules in a G.I. Joe Movie as Sleek Ninja-Combat Dynasty Thriller

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is probably about as good a movie as you’re going to get that has the words “G.I. Joe” in the title. Maybe that’s because it seems to have very little to do with anyone’s conventional idea of G.I. Joe. It’s not a square-jawed, mildly jingoistic heavy-weapons combat orgy, like “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” (2009) or “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (2013), the previous two installments in the Hasbro-inspired action franchise. It is, rather, a darkly atmospheric, sleekly scissor-limbed ninja combat orgy — a tale of vengeance and nobility and scheming set in Tokyo, where the...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Review: Origins story 'Snake Eyes' has little G.I. Joe but plenty of action

If we are to believe "Snake Eyes," the must-have fashion accessory for Summer 2021 is a sword. Everybody in both Los Angeles and Tokyo seems to have one in the action movie, which is subtitled "G.I. Joe Origins" even though there are no G.I.s in it and there's nobody named Joe and the title makes it unclear whether we're talking about Joe's origins or Snake Eyes' and probably not that many people care about either.
Moviescambridgeday.com

‘Snake Eyes’: A hiss for taking itself so seriously, fighting against ‘G.I. Joe’ action-figure origins

‘Snake Eyes’: A hiss for taking itself so seriously, fighting against ‘G.I. Joe’ action-figure origins. The latest attempt to adapt the lore of G.I. Joe into something cinematic results in little more than a hackneyed and lazy grab at franchise building. “Snake Eyes,” despite the best efforts of stars Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Andrew Koji (“Warrior”), can’t elevate itself from the low bar set by director Robert Schwentke. Rather than aspire to anything fun and energized, the film tries to play it straight and serious – a tough feat, considering it’s based on an action figure.
MoviesPolygon

At least Snake Eyes gets that ninjas are the coolest part of G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe’s long-running fan-favorite ninja Snake Eyes is not a joke character, but he is very funny. This sentiment is arguably applicable to every G.I. Joe in existence — it’s hard to take a bunch of characters seriously when they started out as action figures mostly premised as “American soldiers, but named like sports cars.” But Snake Eyes is the most transparently cynical action figure of the bunch, aimed straight at the id of ’80s boys who begged their parents to buy them the toys. Because what’s cooler than the best of all the best troops? Ninjas. And what if there was a ninja who was also an American soldier? A guy who could use a gun and a sword? What’s better than this? Snake Eyes, then, is the perfect focus for a G.I. Joe reboot, because his defining trait is already being The Coolest.
Movies/Film

‘Snake Eyes’ Ending Explained: What is the Future for ‘G.I. Joe’ and Storm Shadow?

Snake Eyes hits theaters this weekend, and as much as it seemingly tries to separate itself from the G.I. Joe franchise, it can’t. It’s in the title, after all: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. So how does the Henry Golding-starring prequel movie lay some groundwork for everyone’s second-favorite action franchise based on Hasbro toys? Through a few cameos and awkwardly-inserted lines. Here is the Snake Eyes ending, explained.
WWEPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Former WWE wrestler fights in new G.I. Joe spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” hits theaters July 23. Wrestling and football fans may recognize a familiar face during a fight sequence: Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi. The former WWE superstar (stage name Mojo Rawley), who was once a defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers, brings his athleticism and acting chops to the big screen during a one-on-one battle with actor Henry ...
Moviesimdb.com

It’s Shyamalan Vs. G.I. Joe As Old & Snake Eyes Open

This week sees two new wide releases hit theaters, Snake Eyes and Old, and after last week’s expectations-smashing debut for Space Jam: A New Legacy, we feel like anything could happen at the box office. Many expect the top spot to be taken by Snake Eyes, the latest entry in the G.I. Joe franchise, but there could be an upset from Old, M. Night Shyamalan’s new supernatural mindbender, which is outrunning Snake Eyes in IMDb page views. They look like solid bets for the top two, and it should be noted that both are theatrical exclusives, but if they have sub-par performances and Space Jam holds strong, we could see the order of things shaken up. Whether or not the current uptick in Covid-19 cases impacts the box office this weekend is another open question.
TV & VideosFlorida Star

Popcorn With Zenger: G.I. Joe A No-Show In ‘Snake Eyes’

There are two questions you must ask before watching “Snake Eyes”: Is “Snake Eyes” a good movie? Yes. Is “Snake Eyes” a good G.I.: Joe film? No. Hasbro’s G.I. Joe film adaptations have not had a good track record with fans of the uber-popular franchise. 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and 2013’s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” were both panned […]
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Snake Eyes': Where to Stream the New G.I. Joe Movie

Snake Eyes (also known as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins), is a brand new prequel/reboot of the G.I. Joe film franchise. Starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the titular ninja warrior, Snake Eyes is one of the most highly-anticipated action movies of 2021 and it’s all set for release.

