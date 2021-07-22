Cancel
Nueces County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Nueces A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 241 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Alfred-South La Paloma, or 8 miles east of Alice, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, San Patricio, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alfred, Westdale, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 658 and 670. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

