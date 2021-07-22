Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:53:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain and localized areas of flash flooding are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
