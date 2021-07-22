Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goliad A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN GOLIAD COUNTY At 425 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Charco, or 11 miles northwest of Goliad, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Weesatche and Charco. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
