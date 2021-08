The Utah Navajo Health System has been honored by the FBI for its victim advocacy program. The Salt Lake Tribune reports state leaders hope it will become a model program for supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence across the Navajo Nation. The program is run by four staffers, who bring awareness to the epidemic of violence against Indigenous women, children and transgender people. The issues are compounded by underfunded tribal law enforcement services. A lack of solid data collection makes it difficult to assess the full extent of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Leaders are calling for more federal resources.