Stocks rose sharply after a Monday drop. Two companies released earnings that sent their shares higher. Both companies have strong prospects for future growth. The stock market managed to put in a big bounce on Tuesday, recovering a lot of lost ground from Monday's swoon. Although investors still have a lot to worry about, they seemed to take some solace from the global economy making further progress toward returning to prepandemic conditions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 559 points to 34,521. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 61 points to 4,319, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was higher by 188 points to 14,463.