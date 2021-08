The Falconeer PS5 Review – The Falconeer, developed by Tomas Sala, originally released with the Xbox Series X/S as a launch title, and is only now making its PlayStation debut. I played it on an Xbox One S when it first launched, and despite some minor issues, I thoroughly enjoyed it. However, the PS5 version, known as The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, is what I would call the definitive way to play, with a level of immersion that sends The Falconeer soaring to new heights.