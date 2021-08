On Saturday July 21, 2021, at 8:25 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Tina L. Eldredge, age 39, of Geneva, New York following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Eldredge was observed by asset protection failing to scan items in self-checkout. Eldredge was then observed passing all points of sale without rendering payment for the items in her possession. Eldredge was charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Eldredge was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.