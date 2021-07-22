Obituary – Joan T. Taylor

Joan T. Taylor, 90, of Sandston, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. and Helen S. Taylor; sons, William E. Taylor, David E. Taylor; grandson, Daniel R. Gary; and former husband, Walter L. “Pee Wee” Taylor Sr.

Joan was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in NJ. She enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, and crocheting. Joan made a special blanket for each of her great grandchildren. She was also an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Highland Springs. Joan filled many positions within the Council of Women including President.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan T. Cavaliere (Robert), Walter L. Taylor Jr. (Kelly), Bruce W. Taylor (Terry), George B. Taylor (Suzanne), Theresa T. Moseley (Johnny); 24 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; sister, Helen T. Rice; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 813 W. Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of St. Dominic, 1 Ryerson Ave., Caldwell, NJ 07006.