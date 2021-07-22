Obituary – Janet Gary Williams

Janet Gary Williams, has joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Horne Christiansen; and her loving husband, Linwood Leroy Gary “Sonny.” Left to cherish her memory are her current husband, T.C. Williams Jr.; her loving sons, Todd Gary (Diana) and Dwayne Gary (Lisa); her loving grandchildren, Nathan Parry (Amy), Christian Gary, Abby Pennington (Matt), Aaron Gary, Brennan Gary, Ryan Gary and Hannah Pearson (Isaac); her great-grandchildren, Skylar and Sheppard Pennington; and her loving brother, Edwin Phillips (Carol).

Janet loved her family and was a member of Sandston Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s name to Sandston Baptist Church.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” -Psalm 23