Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandston, VA

Obituary – Janet Gary Williams

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 12 days ago

Janet Gary Williams, has joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Horne Christiansen; and her loving husband, Linwood Leroy Gary “Sonny.” Left to cherish her memory are her current husband, T.C. Williams Jr.; her loving sons, Todd Gary (Diana) and Dwayne Gary (Lisa); her loving grandchildren, Nathan Parry (Amy), Christian Gary, Abby Pennington (Matt), Aaron Gary, Brennan Gary, Ryan Gary and Hannah Pearson (Isaac); her great-grandchildren, Skylar and Sheppard Pennington; and her loving brother, Edwin Phillips (Carol).

Janet loved her family and was a member of Sandston Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s name to Sandston Baptist Church.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” -Psalm 23

Comments / 0

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
796
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandston, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Sandston Baptist Church#Nelsen Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy