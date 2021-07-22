Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Marvin Douglas Armstrong

Marvin “Doug” Douglas Armstrong, Sr., 84, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters. Doug was the youngest of seven children. He retired from Philip Morris. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, listening to dogs run and visiting with his children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Virginia P. Armstrong; children, Kathy Armstrong Davis, Marvin Douglas Armstrong, Jr., Anita Marie Armstrong, Michael Wayne Armstrong, Norman Lee Armstrong, Rick Devericks, David Devericks, Michael Devericks and Anthony Radford; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231 where a service will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Upper King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

