Raptors, Magic showing interest in trading for Cavs' No. 3 pick

Ahead of the NBA draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly received significant trade interest from teams for their third overall pick, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

The report stated the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic, current owners of the fourth and fifth picks, respectively, have made offers for the Cavaliers’ third pick. Despite the offers, Cleveland may end up staying put and making a selection.

The Cavaliers have been heavily linked to USC center Evan Mobley. He is projected to be the third player off the board, behind Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham. He is projected to have perhaps the highest upside of any player, and the Cavaliers may feel like they cannot pass on him.

While the Raptors and Magic would like to trade up, they may not have a package attractive enough to convince the Cavaliers to pass on a talent like Mobley. Orlando might be able to better entice Cleveland with the fifth and eighth picks, but it is not known what has been offered to this point.

Of course, trades are typically consummated on draft night as the urgency surrounding prospects builds for front offices. While a trade hasn’t been executed, it will be worth watching what happens next Thursday once the draft tips off.

