YPSILANTI, MI - A Michigan escape room gets high praise from a national publication. USA Today says Decode Ypsilanti is among the 20 best in the entire country for 2021. The publication has nominated Decode Ypsilanti and 19 others in its 20 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers can now vote here for the top 10. You can vote once per day until voting ends on Aug. 30. The top 10 will be revealed on Sept. 10.