ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Frost School, Festival Napa Valley ‘join forces’

By Amanda M. Perez
miami.edu
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleFrost School of Music faculty members and students have taken their talents on the road. In an effort to expand opportunities for music students and enrich their musical journey, Frost has partnered with Festival Napa Valley—a 10-day event ending July 25 that offers world-class performances and inspiring arts education...

news.miami.edu

Comments / 0

Related
edibleeastbay.com

Olive Crush Festival in Capay Valley

At this time each year, Séka Hills celebrates the transformation of their estate olives into a seasonal treasure, olio nuovo. This special olive oil, with its bold, bright, and distinct flavor, is a reward of the harvest that represents the work and dedication of the past and the promise of a bountiful future.
CAPAY, CA
Napa Valley Register

A Winter Showcase from Napa Valley's Dance House

The Dance House Napa Valley’s PEAK Performing Arts Company presents its Winter Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center with three performances: 11:30 a.m., 2, and 4:30 p.m. Some people are born to dance and to bring others into the joys that come from training...
NAPA, CA
Sierra Sun

A light in the dark: Golden Valley Tahoe School hosts Lantern Walk Festival

Golden Valley Tahoe School gathered in downtown Truckee to spread light to the community from lanterns each student made. The Lantern Walk Festival began with a founding school member, Bonnie River, sharing a story of kindness and light at this time of year when darkness prevails. Lanterns are referenced as “little houses” that protect a single light so that it shines into the darkness. Students walked through town with songs and lanterns.
TRUCKEE, CA
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra makes its debut

Napa Valley has a new orchestra — the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, composed of 21 local string musicians. Their Winter Chamber Music Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. Admission is free. The concert will include Grieg’s Holberg Suite,...
SAINT HELENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music Festival#Orchestral Music#Arts Education#Frost School Of Music#The Frost School#Blackburn Music Academy
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley Grapegrowers to host in-person, virtual attendees for 2021 ROOTSTOCK symposium

Since 1990 the Napa Valley Grapegrowers have hosted its annual ROOTSTOCK symposium, and this year, sessions will resume both in-person and virtually for conference attendees. Oriented around climate resilience and professional development in the wine industry, ROOTSTOCK will take place on Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a range of informational sessions for local grape growers and agriculturists.
AGRICULTURE
Vacaville Reporter

Festival of Trees, Downtown Vacaville join forces for Winter WonderWalk

Downtown Vacaville is steadily morphing into a winter wonderland. Not only did the Merriment on Main tree go up Monday, but so did several Festival of Trees entries, which are on display in front of several downtown businesses. One way to see these trees will be through Downtown Vacaville’s first...
VACAVILLE, CA
thevistapress.com

Valley Arts Festival November 6th

STUDIO ACE PROUDLY PRESENTSVALLEY ARTS FESTIVAL: CREATIVE CULTURE!. A Celebration of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. Studio ACE is proud to announce the first annual Valley Arts Festival (VAF) celebrating the arts & culture of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. As part of Native American month, this festival will celebrate the Luiseño tribe that lived and thrived in this area for over 10,000 years.
FESTIVAL
merrimackvalley.org

Greater Merrimack Valley Food Festival

Our Valley is a place to dine year round. But we chose to have each city and town in the Merrimack Valley represent themselves for one special week to highlight everything that makes the dining experience here unique. Like our global cuisines to sample and cultures to experience. Are you...
MERRIMACK, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Napa Valley Register

Finding Family in Napa Valley: The story beyond the Mayflower

Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Mayflower: The Story Goes On," a zoom talk by Mark and Sally Perkins, on Nov. 18. The monthly meeting is at 1 p.m. with the program beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Wampanoag have lived in southeastern Massachusetts for more than 12,000 years. They are the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Modesto Bee

Modesto native set to open Napa Valley wine tasting room in the spring

Modesto native Mathew Bruno will unveil his first-ever tasting room in the spring of 2022. The new tasting destination will be in an elegant historic Queen Anne Victorian in Rutherford, built in 1894. The extensive restoration of the entire property is ongoing and when finished, guests will be able to...
MODESTO, CA
Napa Valley Register

Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Napa Valley’s culinary dominance has slipped

The Napa Valley has long been considered one of the world’s epicenters for the culinary arts. But reading between the lines of the recently released 2021 Michelin Guide and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list — two lists widely understood to measure culinary relevancy within the highly competitive world of food service — this seems no longer to be the case.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
CBS Sacramento

Morgan Wallen Announces 1st Tour Since Controversy; Wheatland Date Set For September 2022

WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Morgan Wallen is set to swing by Northern California on the last leg of his new tour he announced on Monday. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021 The country star will hit arenas and amphitheaters in 46 cities for the “Dangerous” tour. It’s Wallen’s first headlining tour in the wake of his N-word scandal. He was captured on video saying the slur, prompting radio stations across the country to drop his music for several months and his label suspending his contract. Despite the controversy, Wallen’s music remained popular – with his streaming and numbers spiking even after the news. A new single from Wallen, “Sand in My Boots,” has already started climbing the charts. Wallen is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Sept. 17, 2022.
WHEATLAND, CA
Press Democrat

Lamborn Family Vineyards in Napa Valley listed for $7.9 million

A vineyard estate has hit the market in Angwin for $7.9 million. Lamborn Family Vineyards in the Howell Mountain American Viticultural Area sits on 34 acres and includes two houses, a barn and just under eight acres dedicated to a working vineyard with zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon grapes. The three-bedroom,...
ANGWIN, CA
JustLuxe.com

Now Open: Four Seasons Resorts and Residences Napa Valley

Set within a working winery and Elusa Winery’s nearly five acre vineyard, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, opens and brings a new level of luxury to California’s famed wine region. Marking the company's first resort in Napa Valley as well as its first ever resort set within a working winery, the resort is set in the town of Calistoga.
CALISTOGA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Discover Napa Valley’s best value in The Little Book of Big Experiences

St Helena,Calif.- In the historic town of St. Helena, visitors can discover elevated experiences among the vine-draped hills at some of the world’s most historic, cutting-edge wineries, and Michelin restaurants. The town is now releasing The Little Book of Big Experiences – a book that allows VIP access to wine-goers...
SAINT HELENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy