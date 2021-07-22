Cancel
NBA

Bill Russell To Auction Most Of His Prized NBA Memorabilia

By Kyle Hightower, Associated Press
kslsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career. Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.

NBABoston Herald

Bill Russell puts a treasure trove up for auction

Some of the choicest items from Bill Russell’s personal memorabilia collection were on display in the lobby of the Auerbach Center Thursday morning. Considering that all of these treasures — Russell’s 1956 Olympic gold medal, for instance, and his first (1957) NBA championship ring — are being put up for auction by the most accomplished professional athlete in the history of American sports, the anticipated haul should be significant.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lakers prediction on Russell Westbrook trade

The Los Angeles Lakers swung big to bring Russell Westbrook to Hollywood alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which could turn out to be one of the most polarizing trades of all time. While many fans feel strongly one way or the other about how the Brodie experience will work out in LA, former player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has his mind made up.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook Trade News

It looks like Russell Westbrook is on the move once again. Reports have emerged that the Washington Wizards are working with the Los Angeles Lakers to move the nine-time All-Star guard to Staples Center. NBA insider Shams Charania first reported that the two sides are working on a deal. ESPN’s...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.

