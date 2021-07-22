Air Quality Alert issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 23:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cherokee; Clay AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT The North Carolina Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the southwest North Carolina area...in effect until midnight EDT Friday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Particulate matter means ground level Particulate matter concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.alerts.weather.gov
