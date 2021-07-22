Cancel
Environment

Weather Alert Day: Tracking dangerous heat and humidity this weekend

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome stifling heat and humidity is making its way back into Mid-Missouri. Temperatures in the low-mid 90's with dewpoints easily in the 70's will create dangerous levels of heat that we haven't seen much of this year. The Setup. An upper-level blocking pattern has been in place for a few...

