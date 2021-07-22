Weather Alert Day: Tracking dangerous heat and humidity this weekend

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cool with lows near 60 degrees. TOMORROW: Hazy early, becoming mostly sunny with continued low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s. EXTENDED: Winds shift south on Thursday, increasing temperatures just a bit into the mid-80s. A disturbance rolls through the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing a chance for widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We are dry to end the week with hotter temperatures on Friday as we climb back to near 90. The heat returns in full force this weekend as Saturday and Sunday reach the low 90s and the dew points get back into the low 70s. This will send the heat index to 95-96 on Saturday and potentially to near 100 on Sunday. The best bet for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday as another system swings through the upper flow aloft. Severe weather is not expected at this time. As showers exit, Sunday reaches the low 90s and the heat looks to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday.