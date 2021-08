There was a time when no other heavyweight on the planet knew more about Anthony Joshua than Joe Joyce.The pair spent days and weeks at close quarters during their time together in the Team GB set-up and hundreds of rounds of sparring as they both vied for the spot as the best in Britain.As it happened, Joshua went to London 2012 and clinched gold at his hometown Olympics. Joyce, four years older than AJ but newer to the team, had to wait until Rio in 2016 and left with a silver.They are now both professional and, until very recently, have...