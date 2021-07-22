Cancel
Public Health

NYC healthcare workers will need to get vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests, says mayor Bill de Blasio

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio , has announced at a press conference that healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests in order to work.

The new policy – covering all 11 public  New York City-run hospitals, including nursing homes and clinics – will go live on 2 August.

“The delta variant continues to make more and more trouble, and we’ve got to fight back,” said the mayor on Wednesday. “We need a strong, clear approach – that every single one of our workers gets vaccinated or tested weekly.”

Healthcare workers will be expected to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to continue to work.

“Every single one of those employees has a choice,” said de Blasio. “This is about keeping people safe and stopping the Delta variant.”

According to New York State figures, approximately 74 per cent of New York State’s hospital workers have been vaccinated and around 70 per cent of New York City’s hospital workers have been vaccinated.

That figure drops to about 50 per cent when you look at the whole country, claims Mr de Blasio. “We have 22 million healthcare workers in the United States and, by the information we have, only about 50 per cent are vaccinated. This is unacceptable,” the mayor said to CNN after his announcement.

The mayor has been hesitant to mandate vaccines . This new policy is a step, said Mr de Blasio: “Now it’s time to up the ante … I’d like to see this happen all over the country, in private hospitals and public hospitals. We need our healthcare workers to be vaccinated.”

More than 9.7 million doses of the Covid vaccines have been given in New York City so far. The state has encouraged the public to get the jab with incentives like lottery tickets, free joints and Shake Shack burgers or by going to unusual vaccination centres – like the Empire State Building Observatory or the American Museum of Natural History.

More than 58 per cent of adults in the city have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to NYC Health data, and 54 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The strongest update of the vaccine is among residents in the 65 to 74-year-old bracket, with 82 per cent having had at least one dose and 77 per cent being fully vaccinated.

Around 49 per cent of the entire US population is fully vaccinated, and 338 million doses have been administered nationwide.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Bill De Blasio
Health
Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
New York City, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Governor Andrew Cuomo Encourages Businesses to Mandate Customers Be Vaccinated

Should private businesses start mandating vaccines for employees and their customers? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks so. First, Governor Cuomo announced all state employees must get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting on Labor Day. MTA and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities have now been added to the list of people who will be required to get a shot or be tested.
Public HealthNorman Transcript

Editorial: Mask up again: Inching toward re-masking and stiffer vaccination mandates

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had a week to consider the CDC recommendation that “fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19, as the quickly spreading delta variant has necessitated a change. Despite plenty of time, the mayor and his health commissioner are only recommending the recommendation. The formal legal term is “ducking.”
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Cuomo, de Blasio urge mask-wearing but won't mandate it

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "strongly" urged even vaccinated people to start wearing masks indoors. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said unvaccinated transit employees in the metropolitan area would undergo weekly virus testing. But both Democrats on Monday resisted calls to impose new mask or vaccination requirements to counter a rapidly climbing number of new COVID-19 infections.
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

Watch live as Biden discusses US progress in fighting Covid-19

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his Administration’s efforts toward fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cases have been rising across the US in recent weeks as the Delta variant spreads, while vaccine take-up has also slowed. Last week, Biden urged states to offer $100 incentives to anyone getting their...

