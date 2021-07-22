Red Flag Warning issued for Gallatin National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Gallatin National Forest; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...127. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Park...Stillwater...Sweet Grass. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the low to mid 90s.