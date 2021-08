Garland, N.C. — A 93-year-old Sampson County man and his dog were killed Thursday in a fire at his home, authorities said. Firefighters were called to a mobile home at 108 West 7th Street in Garland at about 9:20 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames, authorities said. After the fire was put out, firefighters found the bodies of Eugene Beasley and a small dog inside.