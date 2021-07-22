Cancel
Conejos County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RIO GRANDE SOUTHEASTERN MINERAL AND WESTERN CONEJOS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles southeast of Wolf Creek Pass, or 22 miles north of Chama, moving southwest at 15 mph. Heavy rain with rainfall rates of 3-4 inches an hour will likely cause enhanced streamflow over streams and drainages over southern Mineral, southwest Rio Grande, and western Conejos Counties. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wolf Creek Pass and Platoro.

Chama, CO
Rio Grande County, CO
Conejos County, CO
Mineral County, CO
