JACKSON, Michigan – Jackson Symphony Orchestra Music Director Matthew Aubin chose the word “rejoice” as the title of the JSO’s 2021-22 Signature Series for a reason. Everyone from the JSO staff to the musicians to those from Jackson and beyond who attend JSO events are looking forward to the end of silence that has loomed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than a year ago. With that in mind, the name of the Signature Series – “Rejoice: Reuniting Through the Joy of Music” – came to be.