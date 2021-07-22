Special Weather Statement issued for Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Powder River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 140 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of Broadus, moving northeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Olive and Sonnette.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0